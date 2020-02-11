IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) is set to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 12, before the bell.

The company’s shares have gained 23.9% over the past year, against 1.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.84 billion, indicating growth of 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is likely to have been driven by strength across the company’s Research & Development Solutions (R&DS), Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) segments.

The consensus mark for R&DS segment revenues is pegged at $1.46 billion, indicating growth of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for TAS segment revenues stands at $1.18 billion, indicating a year-over-year growth of 4.4%. The consensus estimate for CSMC segment revenues is pegged at $203 million, indicating growth of 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

In third-quarter 2019, total revenues of $2.77 billion grew 6.7% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.72, indicating growth of 14.7% from the year-ago period reported figure. Operational performance is likely to have aided the bottom line. In third-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings per share of $1.6 increased 12.7% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2019 earnings:

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)has an Earnings ESP of +4.92% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on Feb 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Republic Services (RSG) has an Earnings ESP of +2.67% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on Feb 13.

