IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to report third-quarter 2019 results on Oct 30, before the bell.

The company’s shares have gained 27% year to date, significantly outperforming the 9.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.76 billion, indicating growth of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is likely to have been driven by strength across the company’s Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) segments. Real world and technology businesses, and acquisitions are likely to have contributed significantly to revenue growth.

Notably, the consensus estimate falls within the company’s guided range of $2.73-$2.78 billion. In the second quarter of 2019, total revenues of $2.74 billion increased 6.7% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.57, indicating growth of 10.6% from the year-ago period reported figure. Operational performance is likely to have aided the bottom line.

The consensus estimate lies within the company’s guided range of $1.53-$1.59. In second-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 increased 18.6% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

