IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before market open.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA Holdings’ third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $3.55 billion, indicating growth of 4.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure, attributable to strength across segments, namely Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS). The consensus estimate for revenues lies within the guided range of $3.515-$3.565 billion.

The consensus mark for R&D revenues is pegged at $1.95 billion, suggesting growth of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS revenues stands at $1.41 billion, indicating an increase of 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, indicating growth of 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $2.34-$2.42. The operating performance is likely to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





