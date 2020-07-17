IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 22, before market opens.

Expectations This Time Around

IQVIA Holdings’ second-quarter 2020 financial performance is expected to have been significantly marred by the COVID-19 crisis. On its first-quarter 2020 call, the company had anticipated the biggest impact of COVID-19 on second-quarter results, accounting for nearly half of the expected full-year impact.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.41 billion, indicating a decline of 12.2% from the year-ago reported figure attributable to weakness across all segments — Research & Development Solutions (“R&DS”), Technology & Analytics Solutions (“TAS”) and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (“CSMS”) and an unfavorable foreign-currency impact of 150 basis points. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range $2.37-$2.44 billion.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for R&DS segment revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating decline of 20.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS segment revenues stands at $1.09 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 1.3%. The consensus mark for CSMS segment revenues is pegged at $179 million, indicating decline of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

Decline in operating margins is likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.05, indicating a massive decline of 31.2% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $1 -$1.09.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of -1.99% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

