IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. IQV is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2, before market open.

IQV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 1.5%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $3.7 billion, up 1.1% from the year-ago quarter. The growth in revenues is likely to have been due to an uptick in demand of clients, strategic acquisitions and expansion of lab business.

Our estimate for revenues from the Technology and Analytics segment is currently pegged at $1.5 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. The uptick is likely to have been due to new clients added to the Orchestrated Customer Engagement technology platform and the launch of a new software platform that tracks the performance of 1.6 million drugs covering 600 diseases across 93 countries.

Our estimate for the Research and Development segment’s revenues is currently pegged at $2 billion, up 1% from the year-ago reported figure. The growth is likely to have been due to the strategic acquisitions that offer clinical research coordination study feasibility and capability of patient recruitment. Expansion of lab business is likely to have aided this segment’s growth as well. Our estimate for Contract sales and Medical solutions’ revenues is pegged at $178.2 million, indicating a 2.1% decline from the year-ago figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.5, indicating marginal year-over-year growth. The company is expected to have benefited from cost management discipline.

Our estimate for adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter is pegged at $854.4 million, implying marginal growth from the year-ago figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat earnings this season.

Charles River Associates CRAI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal revenues is pegged at $160.7 million, indicating growth of 5.1% from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.4 per share, up 7.8% year over year. CRAI beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed on the other two instances. It has an earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 1. It is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2024 results on May 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, indicating a decline of 30.3% from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 96 cents per share, indicating a 25.6% decline from the year-ago quarter. FIS beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed on the other two instances. It has a negative surprise of 7.4%, on average.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.8% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2024 results on May 6.

Nu NU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, indicating a decline of 55.2% from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 9 cents per share, indicating a rise of more than 100% from the year-ago quarter. NU beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed on one instance. It has an average surprise of 22.2%, on average.

NU currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to declare its first-quarter 2024 results on May 20.

