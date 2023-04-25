IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before the bell.

The company has had a decent earnings surprise history, outperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.2%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQVIA’s first-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.6 billion, indicating growth of 1.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Our estimate indicates an increase of 1.7% year over year. The expected upside can be attributed to continued strength across Research & Development Solutions and Technology & Analytics Solutions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.41 per share, indicating a 2.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate indicates a decline of 3% year over year. An increase in expenses is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which isn’t the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Charles River Associates CRAI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.33 per share, down 13.1% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $152.6 million, up 2.8% from the figure reported a year ago. CRAI delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.8% for the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, down 1.6% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year figure. WM came up with an average earnings surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

S&P Global SPGI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.92 per share, 1.04% more than the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, up 27.7% from the prior-year figure. SPGI delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.19% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charles River Associates (CRAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.