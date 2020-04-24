IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28, before market open.

So far this year, shares of IQVIA Holdings have declined 17.3% compared with 12.1% decline of the industry it belongs to and 13.1% decrease of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Strength Across Segments to Drive the Top Line

Strength across all segments — Research & Development Solutions (R&DS), Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) segment — is likely to have benefited IQVIA Holdings’ first-quarter 2020 revenues, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which stands at $2.72 billion, indicating growth of 1.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range $2.71-$2.74 billion.

The consensus mark for R&DS segment revenues is pegged at $1.42 billion, indicating growth of 0.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for TAS segment revenues stands at $1.10 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.6%. The consensus mark for CSMC segment revenues is pegged at $197 million, indicating growth of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

In fourth-quarter 2019, total revenues of $2.89 billion grew 7.7% year over year.

Bottom Line Expectations

Operating expenses are likely to have increased, in turn, weighing on the bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.48, indicating decline of 3.3% from the year-ago period reported figure. The consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $1.46-$1.51.

In fourth-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings per share of $1.74 increased 16% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQVIA Holdings has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2020 earnings.

Huron Consulting HURN has an Earnings ESP of +3.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Apr 30. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Spotify Technology SPOT has an Earnings ESP of +26.53% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to report results on Apr 9.

ICF International ICFI has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on May 5.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.