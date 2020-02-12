IQVIA (IQV) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV reported solid fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.74 beat the consensus mark by 1.2% and increased 16% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the midpoint ($1.7) of the guided range of $1.65-$1.75.

Total revenues of $2.9 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.9% and increased 7.7% year over year on a reported basis and 8.5% on a constant-currency basis. The reported figure came above the guided range of $2.807-$2.857 billion.

Shares of IQVIA have gained 22.8% over the past year, against 1.7% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segmental Revenues

Revenues from Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) totaled $1.21 billion, up 7.7% on a reported basis and 9% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 42% of total revenues.

Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenues of $1.47 billion increased 7.5% on a reported basis and 8.1% on a constant-currency basis. The segment contributed 51% to total revenues.

Revenues from Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) totaled $210 million, up 8.8% on a reported and 8.3% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 7% of total revenues.

Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA was $642 million, up 10.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 22.2% from 21.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income was $166 million, down 19.8% from the year-ago quarter. Operating income margin decreased to 5.7% from 7.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

IQVIA exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $837 million compared with $863 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $11.5 billion compared with $11.4 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The company generated $583 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter and CapEx was $137 million.

2020 Guidance

The company projects adjusted earnings between $7.15 and $7.35 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.26 lies within the guided range.

Revenues are now expected between $11.8 billion and $12 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $11.83 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated in the range of $2,565 - $2,620 million.

