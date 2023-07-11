IQVIA (IQV) Stock Gains 10% in Three Months: Here's How

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s IQV shares have had an impressive run in the past three months.

The stock has gained 9.9% compared with the 9.8% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 7.5% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons for the Upside

IQVIA’s enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors. The company has a huge collection of healthcare information that encompasses more than one billion comprehensive, longitudinal, non-identified patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics and social media.

IQVIA’s addressable market, with a size of more than $300 billion, consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operation markets. The company aims to expand into these markets by innovating and improving its offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.

IQVIA’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive average earnings surprise of 2.2%.

IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

