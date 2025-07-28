IQVIA (IQV) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Did you analyze how IQVIA Holdings (IQV) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending June 2025? Given the widespread global presence of this clinical testing company, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of IQV's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $4.02 billion, marking an improvement of 5.3% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of IQV's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Unveiling Trends in IQV's International Revenues

Europe and Africa generated $1.24 billion in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 30.89% of the total. This represented a surprise of -2.23% compared to the $1.27 billion projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe and Africa accounted for $1.22 billion (31.97%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.18 billion (30.89%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $841 million came from Asia-Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 20.94%. This represented a surprise of +4.89% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $801.79 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $798 million, or 20.84%, and $773 million, or 20.27%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA to report a total revenue of $4.06 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Europe and Africa and Asia-Pacific are predicted to be 32.3% and 20.2%, corresponding to amounts of $1.31 billion and $819.63 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $16.11 billion, which is an improvement of 4.6% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe and Africa will contribute 32.1% ($5.16 billion) and Asia-Pacific 20.4% ($3.28 billion) to the total revenue.

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for IQVIA. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short -term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

Currently, IQVIA holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying its potential to match the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing IQVIA's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

The stock has increased by 26.5% over the past month compared to the 4.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Medical sector, which includes IQVIA, has increased 1.9% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 29.8% relative to the S&P 500's 16% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 1.1% increase.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.