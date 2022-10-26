IQVIA (IQV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share (excluding 99 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.48 beat the consensus mark by 3.8% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure is above the guided range of $2.34-$2.42.

Total revenues of $3.56 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 0.5% and increased 5% year over year on a reported basis and 10.5% on a constant-currency basis. The reported figure touches the upper end of the guided range of $3.515-$3.565 billion.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segmental Revenues

Revenues from Technology & Analytics Solutions totaled $1.4 billion, up 4.7% on a reported basis and 11.6% on a constant-currency basis.

Research & Development Solutions’ revenues of $1.98 billion increased 6.8% on a reported basis and 10.7% on a constant-currency basis.

Revenues from Contract Sales & Medical Solutions totaled $183 million, down 9% on a reported basis but up 1% on a constant-currency basis.

Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA was $814 million, up 11.8% year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

IQVIA exited third-quarter 2022 with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.27 billion compared with $1.43 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $12.24 billion compared with $12.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

IQV generated $863 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while CapEx was $165 million. Free cash flow was $698 million.

During the reported quarter, IQVIA repurchased shares worth $150 million. As of Sep 30, 2022, IQVIA had $1.38 million of its share buyback authorization outstanding.

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Guidance

IQVIA expects fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $3.654-$3.754 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.83 billion lies above the guided range.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected between $2.72 and $2.82. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.82 (meeting the upper end of the expected range).

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $904 million and $934 million.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, IQVIA’s expectation of low-to-mid-teens organic revenue growth at constant currency, excluding COVID-related work, remains unchanged.

IQVIA now expects revenues between $14.33 billion and $14.43 billion compared with the prior guidance of $14.40-$14.55. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.48 billion lies above the updated guidance.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected between $10.10 and $10.20 (prior guidance: $10.00 and $10.20). The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $10.10.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $3.33 billion and $3.36 billion (prior guidance: from $3.345 billion to $3.395 billion).



