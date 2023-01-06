IQVIA (IQV) Gains 10.4% in the Past 3 Months: Here's Why

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s IQV shares have had an impressive run in the past three months. The stock has gained 10.4% against the 2.7% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 2% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons for the Upside

IQVIA’s enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors. The company has a huge collection of healthcare information that encompasses more than 1.2 billion comprehensive, longitudinal, non-identified patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics and social media.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Revenue (TTM)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. revenue-ttm | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s addressable market, with a size of more than $210 billion, consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operation markets. The company aims to expand into these markets by innovating and improving its offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.

IQVIA’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 3.1%.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.

Cross Country Healthcare is currently Zacks #2 Ranked. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.

