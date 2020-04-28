IQVIA (IQV) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Revenues, Lowers '20 View

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV reported solid first-quarter 2020 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 beat the consensus mark by 1.4% but decreased 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies within the guided range of $1.46-$1.51.

Total revenues of $2.75 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.4% and increased 2.6% year over year on a reported basis and 3.7% on a constant-currency basis. The reported figure came above the guided range of $2.71-$2.74 billion.

So far this year, shares of IQVIA Holdings have declined 14.6% compared with 8.8% decline of the industry it belongs to and 12% decrease of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segmental Revenues

Revenues from Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) totaled $1.12 billion, up 3.9% on a reported basis and 5.5% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 41% of total revenues.

Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenues of $1.44 billion increased 1.8% on a reported basis and 2.4% on a constant-currency basis. The segment contributed 52% to total revenues.

Revenues from Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) totaled $196 million, up 1.6% on a reported and 2.6% on a constant-currency basis. The segment accounted for 7% of total revenues.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Revenue (TTM)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. revenue-ttm | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA was $562 million, down 4.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 20.4% from 21.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating income was $193 million, down 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. Operating income margin decreased to 7% from 7.8% in the year-ago quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

IQVIA exited first-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents balance of $927 million compared with $837 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $11.9 billion compared with $11.5 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The company generated $163 million of cash from operating activities in the reported quarter and CapEx was $141 million.

Share Repurchase

During the reported quarter (prior to the coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic in March), the company had repurchased shares worth $321 million, including the purchase of one million shares in connection with the February 2020 private resale by certain stockholders.

After the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March, the company temporarily suspended its share repurchases. As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had nearly $1 billion of share repurchase authorization remaining.

Second-Quarter 2020 Guidance

IQVIA expects the second quarter to be affected the most by the COVID-19 crisis. Revenues are expected between $2.37-$2.44 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $2.37 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $1.00 and $1.09. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 lies above the guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $445 million and $470 million.

2020 Guidance

IQVIA lowered its full-year guidance. The company now projects adjusted earnings between $5.75 and $6.10 compared with the prior guidance of $7.15 and $7.35 per share. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6 lies within the guided range.

Revenues are now expected between $10.6-$10.9 billion compared with the prior guidance of $11.8 billion and $12 billion. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.82 billion lies within the guided range.

Adjusted EBITDA is now anticipated between $2,200 million and $2,300 million compared with the prior guided range of $2,565 - $2,620 million.

The guidance includes the total estimated impact from general business disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus and around $75 million unfavorable foreign currency impact on revenues.

Currently, IQVIA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, which beat the consensus mark by 22.2% but remained flat on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, which beat the consensus mark by 8.5% and improved 16% on a year-over-year basis.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% and slumped 48.9% year over year.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.