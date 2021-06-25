IQVIA (IQV) Announces Launch of Clinical Data Analytics Suite

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV today unveiled a SaaS-based data analytics platform, Clinical Data Analytics Suite (“CDAS”). The platform is usable in clinical, operational and real-world analytics.

CDAS is a part of IQVIA Technologies’ Orchestrated Clinical Trials (“OCT”), which is an end-to-end, patient-centric platform that provides data infrastructure and connectivity.

The platform, using artificial intelligence and machine learning, converts descriptive data from clinical trials to analytical insights, and facilitates easier access and utilization. It automates delivery of data intelligence to clinical trial workflows, and can be used together with the rest of the OCT solutions and existing data archives and systems.

The platform brings a wide gamut of benefits for users, including real-time data management, reduced data harmonization efforts, reduced time of KPI deployment, improved decision making and reduced of R&D cost.

Nagaraja Srivatsan, chief digital officer of Research and Development Technology Solutions, IQVIA, stated, "Sponsors need an open platform to ingest all trial data, including real world data, and to standardize it into useful models. The Clinical Data Analytics Suite supports exploration of information on demand and unlocks previously hidden insights across systems."

Notably, IQVIA shares have gained a massive 74.8% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 12.7% rally of the industry it belongs to.

