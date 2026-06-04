IQVIA (IQV) Up 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for IQVIA Holdings (IQV). Shares have added about 3.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is IQVIA due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

IQVIA Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates

IQVIA Holdings reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. IQV has posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 by 2.5%. Revenues came in at $4.15 billion, topping the consensus mark of $4.08 billion by 1.6%.

Results improved year over year, with adjusted diluted earnings per share up 7.4% and revenues rising 8.4%. The quarter benefited from better-than-expected organic growth across the business, supported by strengthening demand indicators, including a $34.2-billion contracted backlog in the Research & Development Solutions business.

IQV's Commercial Solutions Growth Leads the Quarter

Commercial Solutions delivered the sharpest top-line momentum in the quarter. Segmental revenues were $1.75 billion, increasing 11.6% on a reported basis and 8.5% at constant currency.

Management highlighted notable strength across patient solutions, analytics and consulting, and commercial engagement services. The company also pointed to growing traction in AI-enabled offerings, suggesting product innovation is contributing to sales performance alongside broader market demand.

IQVIA's R&D Franchise Shows Healthier Demand Signals

Research & Development Solutions revenues were $2.40 billion, up 6.2% on a reported basis and 4.2% at constant currency. Excluding reimbursed expenses, R&D Solutions revenues increased 6.6% reported, reflecting healthier underlying service growth.

Beyond reported revenues, the bookings picture remained constructive. Net new bookings were $2.5 billion, with a first-quarter book-to-bill ratio of 1.04X and a trailing-12-month ratio of 1.11X. The company also expects $8.9 billion of contracted work to convert into revenues over the next 12 months, indicating 7.6% year-over-year growth, offering a clearer line of sight into near-term demand.

IQV's Profit Engine Supports Cash Conversion

Profitability remained solid in the quarter, with adjusted EBITDA of $932 million, up 5.5% year over year. GAAP net income attributable to IQVIA was $274 million, reflecting continued earnings power alongside ongoing non-GAAP addbacks tied to restructuring and acquisition-related items.

Cash generation was a key positive. The operating cash flow rose 9% year over year to $618 million, while the free cash flow increased 15% to $491 million. Notably, the free cash flow equaled 100% of adjusted net income, underscoring strong conversion and disciplined working-capital management.

IQVIA's 2026 Outlook Mixes Stability With Upside

IQVIA reaffirmed its 2026 revenue guidance of $17.15-$17.35 billion and maintained its adjusted EBITDA outlook of $3.975-$4.025 billion, signaling confidence in the demand environment and delivery execution across both segments.

The company raised its full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast to $12.65-$12.95, pointing to better operating performance than previously expected. The outlook assumes 150 basis points of acquisition contribution and an estimated 100 basis points of foreign-exchange tailwind, based on exchange rates as of May 4, 2026.

IQV's Balance Sheet & Capital Returns Stay in Focus

IQVIA ended the quarter with $1.95 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt of $15.83 billion, translating to net debt of $13.89 billion. The net leverage ratio was 3.62X trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA, providing context for financial flexibility as the company balances investment needs with shareholder returns.

Capital allocation remained active. IQVIA repurchased $552 million worth of common stock during the quarter and had $1.22 billion remaining under its authorization as of March 31, 2026, reinforcing management’s continued emphasis on returning capital while maintaining leverage within its targeted framework.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

Currently, IQVIA has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

IQVIA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

IQVIA is part of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Over the past month, OPKO Health (OPK), a stock from the same industry, has gained 30.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

OPKO Health reported revenues of $124.2 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -17.1%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares with -$0.10 a year ago.

For the current quarter, OPKO Health is expected to post a loss of $0.08 per share, indicating a change of +57.9% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -2.6% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for OPKO Health. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

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IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.