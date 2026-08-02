An IQVIA Insider Sold Just Before the Stock Slipped. Here's What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Key Points

The transaction involved the disposal of 558 shares at an exact weighted-average price of $245.21 per share on July 29, 2026.

The sale reduced the insider's direct equity holdings by 16%, leaving 2,989 shares held directly.

This disposition was executed exclusively from direct holdings, with no indirect beneficial ownership through trusts or entities reported.

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Keriann Cherofsky, an executive at IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), sold 558 shares on July 29, 2026, for a total value of about $136,827, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$136,827 Shares sold 558 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,989 Post-transaction value $739,956.84

Key questions

What is the remaining scale of direct ownership for the executive?

Following the disposition of 558 shares, the insider maintains a direct equity position of 2,989 shares, which carries a market valuation of $739,956.84 based on the July 29, 2026 market close.

Following the disposition of 558 shares, the insider maintains a direct equity position of 2,989 shares, which carries a market valuation of $739,956.84 based on the July 29, 2026 market close. How does the execution price compare to recent market levels?

The shares were sold at $245.21 per share, while the stock was priced at $237.82 as of the July 30, 2026 market close, reflecting the recent valuation of the $38.8 billion healthcare diagnostics company.

The shares were sold at $245.21 per share, while the stock was priced at $237.82 as of the July 30, 2026 market close, reflecting the recent valuation of the $38.8 billion healthcare diagnostics company. What is the broader operational context for the issuing company?

IQVIA Holdings operates as a global provider of analytics and clinical research services, reporting trailing twelve-month revenue of $17.0 billion and net income of $1.4 billion as of the transaction period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $237.82 Market Capitalization $38.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $17.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.4 billion

Company Snapshot

IQVIA provides sophisticated analytical insights, advanced technology solutions, and comprehensive clinical research services to the life sciences industry through three primary operating segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

The company generates revenue through a diversified business model that combines data analytics, technology platforms, clinical trial services, and sales force outsourcing solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers globally.

IQVIA serves pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare organizations across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions, positioning itself as a critical partner in drug development and commercialization.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a premier global provider of life sciences intelligence and services with employees operating across multiple continents. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated platform combining proprietary data, advanced analytics, and extensive clinical research capabilities, enabling clients to optimize drug development timelines and commercialization strategies. With TTM revenue of $17.0 billion and a market capitalization of $38.8 billion, IQVIA has demonstrated strong market positioning and sustained growth momentum, evidenced by a one-year share price appreciation of 27.25%.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale wasn't tied to options or a tax bill. Instead, it was just a modest open-market sale that left Cherofsky with about $740,000 still in the stock. In other words, it barely dents her exposure and reads as everyday portfolio housekeeping rather than a signal.



The quarter underneath it, meanwhile, leaned heavily on efficiency. IQVIA credited 90 basis points of margin gains to operational productivity, including a growing contribution from AI, and it now has 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies using its AI tools. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 12.1% to $3.15. The stock did shed some value after the release, with the firm beating on key figures but missing on cash flow, which has been a sticking point for many names in tech as investors scrutinize heightened spending, but IQVIA shares are still outperforming the broader market over the past year. For long-term investors, the AI-driven productivity is the thread to follow, in addition to how cash flow evolves.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iqvia Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.