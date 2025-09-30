IQVIA Holdings (XTRA:QTS) Price Target Decreased by 28.70% to 187.84

The average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings (XTRA:QTS) has been revised to 187,84 € / share. This is a decrease of 28.70% from the prior estimate of 263,44 € dated July 10, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146,16 € to a high of 239,93 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.97% from the latest reported closing price of 154,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,807 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTS is 0.26%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 189,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 11,753K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,169K shares , representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTS by 8.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,283K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTS by 20.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,664K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTS by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,218K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTS by 57.94% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,168K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,595K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTS by 28.57% over the last quarter.

