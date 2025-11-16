IQVIA Holdings (WBAG:IQVH) Price Target Increased by 12.23% to 219.87

The average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings (WBAG:IQVH) has been revised to € 219,87 / share. This is an increase of 12.23% from the prior estimate of € 195,92 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 176,17 to a high of € 245,92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.69% from the latest reported closing price of € 144,00 / share.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1,799 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQVH is 0.27%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 179,258K shares.

Other Shareholders

Harris Associates L P holds 11,387K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,753K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQVH by 11.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,283K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQVH by 20.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,664K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQVH by 20.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,351K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,218K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQVH by 39.89% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,116K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQVH by 2.30% over the last quarter.

