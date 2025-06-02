Markets
IQVIA Holdings Subsidiary Announces $2 Bln Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2032

June 02, 2025 — 09:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), Monday announced that its subsidiary IQVIA Inc. intends to raise $2 billion through an offering of senior notes due 2032.

The proceeds of the offering will be utilized to repay existing borrowings, pay fees and expenses related to the offering, and for other general corporate purposes.

In the pre-market hours, IQVIA's stock is trading at $139.30, down 0.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

