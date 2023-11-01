IQVIA Holdings Slashes FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) slashed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023. The company also provided financial outlook for the fourth quarter, well below estimates.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.16 to $10.23 per share on revenues between $14.885 billion and $14.920 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $10.20 to $10.45 per share on revenues between $15.050 billion and $15.175 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $10.29 per share on revenues of $15.12 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.79 to $2.86 per share on revenues between $3.769 billion and $3.804 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.95 per share on revenues of $3.95 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.