IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Stock Up 34.4% In a Year: Here's Why

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV have charted a solid trajectory, appreciating 34.4% over the past year, surpassing the 49.8% decline of the industry it belongs to and 23.8% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve into the factors that have contributed to the company’s outperformance.

Consecutive Earnings & Revenue Beat

IQVIA Holdings came up with better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in all the four quarters of 2020 as well as in the first three quarters of 2021. The company’s bottom line continued to benefit from improvements in operational efficiency and decline in interest expenses. Strength across the Technology & Analytics Solutions segment boosted the top line.

Robust Set of Capabilities

IQVIA Holdings has a strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure, analytics-driven clinical development capabilities, a robust real-world solutions ecosystem and a growing set of proprietary clinical as well as commercial applications that allow it to grow and retain relationships with healthcare stakeholders. The company’s combined offerings of research and development, and commercial services have been helping it to develop trusted relationships, in turn resulting in a diversified base of more than 10,000 clients in over 100 countries.

Shareholder-Friendly Moves

IQVIA has a consistent record of share repurchase. In 2020, 2019 and 2018, the company had repurchased shares worth $423.1 million, $945 million and $1.41 billion, respectively. During the first nine months of 2021, the company repurchased shares worth $202 million. Such moves instill investors’ confidence by positively impacting earnings per share.

