IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $236.18, changing hands as high as $236.26 per share. IQVIA Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQV's low point in its 52 week range is $194.67 per share, with $285.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $236.01. The IQV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

