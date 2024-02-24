IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Price Target Increased by 13.02% to 278.27

The average one-year price target for IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) has been revised to 278.27 / share. This is an increase of 13.02% from the prior estimate of 246.22 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.54% from the latest reported closing price of 247.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1762 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IQV is 0.35%, a decrease of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 183,938K shares. The put/call ratio of IQV is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 9,748K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,903K shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 25.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,419K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,792K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 14.99% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,737K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,647K shares, representing a decrease of 19.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,400K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,419K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 10.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,037K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 5.65% over the last quarter.

IQVIA Holdings Background Information

IQVIA is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

