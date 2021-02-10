IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV):

-Earnings: $119 million in Q4 vs. $16 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $2.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.00 per share

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.81 - $1.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,150 - $3,200 Mln

