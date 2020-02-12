IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $16 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $343 million or $1.74 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $2.90 billion from $2.69 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $343 Mln. vs. $307 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.74 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q4): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.