IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $303 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462 million or $2.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $3.74 billion from $3.56 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $303 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.44 -Revenue (Q3): $3.74 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.79 - $2.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,769 - $3,804 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.16 - $10.23 Full year revenue guidance: $14,885 -$14,920 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.