Markets
IQV

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $101 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $318 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.79 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $318 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.93 - $2.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.04 - $3.19 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.35 Full year revenue guidance: $11.10 - $11.25 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IQV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular