IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $101 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $57 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $318 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.79 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $318 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.63 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.52 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.93 - $2.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.04 - $3.19 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 - $6.35 Full year revenue guidance: $11.10 - $11.25 Bln

