IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $297 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $256 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $454 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $3.73 billion from $3.54 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $297 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.59 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.37 -Revenue (Q2): $3.73 Bln vs. $3.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.39 - $2.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,760 - $3,810 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.20 - $10.45 Full year revenue guidance: $15,050 -$15,175 Mln

