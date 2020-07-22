IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV):

-Earnings: -$23 million in Q2 vs. $60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $229 million or $1.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.06 per share -Revenue: $2.52 billion in Q2 vs. $2.74 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.47 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.725 - $2.775 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.30 Full year revenue guidance: $11.00 - $11.10 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.