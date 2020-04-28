IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $82 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.75 billion from $2.68 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $294 Mln. vs. $309 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.36 - $2.44 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.