Markets
IQV

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $82 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.75 billion from $2.68 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $294 Mln. vs. $309 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.50 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $2.75 Bln vs. $2.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.36 - $2.44 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IQV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular