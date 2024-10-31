IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $285 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $523 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $3.896 billion from $3.736 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $285 Mln. vs. $303 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.55 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.896 Bln vs. $3.736 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.10 - $11.20 Full year revenue guidance: $15,350 -$15,400 Mln

