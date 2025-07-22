IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $266 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $2.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.77 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $4.017 billion from $3.814 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $266 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $4.017 Bln vs. $3.814 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.75 - $12.05 Full year revenue guidance: $16,100-$16,300 Mln

