IQVIA Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $249 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $288 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $479 million or $2.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $3.829 billion from $3.737 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $249 Mln. vs. $288 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $3.829 Bln vs. $3.737 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 - $12.10 Full year revenue guidance: $16,000 -$16,400 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.