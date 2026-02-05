IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Markets
In trading on Thursday, shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $191.49, changing hands as low as $182.41 per share. IQVIA Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQV shares, versus its 200 day moving average: IQVIA Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IQV's low point in its 52 week range is $134.645 per share, with $247.045 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $185.35. The IQV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

