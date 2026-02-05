IQVIA Holdings Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $514 million, or $2.99 per share. This compares with $437 million, or $2.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $588 million or $3.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $4.364 billion from $3.958 billion last year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $514 Mln. vs. $437 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.99 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.364 Bln vs. $3.958 Bln last year.

