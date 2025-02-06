IQVIA Holdings Guides FY25 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share on revenues between $15.725 billion and $16.125 billion.

On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $11.88 per share on revenues of $16.03 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

This revenue guidance assumes just over $100 million of COVID-related revenue step-down, entirely in R&DS, approximately 150 basis points of headwind from foreign exchange, and 100-150 basis points of contribution from acquisitions.

The company reaffirms its 2025 outlook of revenue growth at constant currency ex-COVID of 4 to 7 percent, adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of up to 20 basis points and adjusted earnings per share growth of 5 to 9 percent.

