IQVIA Holdings Guides FY20 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2020.

For first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.59 to $1.65 per share and revenues between $2.79 billion and $2.84 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.72 per share on revenues of $2.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.15 to $7.35 per share and revenues between $11.775 billion and $12.00 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $7.25 per share on revenues of $11.84 billion for the year.

The company said it has evaluated to the best of its ability the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and this guidance includes an estimated revenue impact of $25 million, most of which is expected to drop to profit and all of which is assumed to occur in the first quarter.

