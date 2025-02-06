IQVIA HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $IQV Reports Quarterly Earnings

IQVIA HOLDINGS ($IQV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $3.12 per share, missing estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,958,000,000, missing estimates of $3,974,359,302 by $-16,359,302.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $IQV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

IQVIA HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

IQVIA HOLDINGS insiders have traded $IQV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC SHERBET (See Remarks) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $320,229

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

IQVIA HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of IQVIA HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 527 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

IQVIA HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 08/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.