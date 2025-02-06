IQVIA HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $IQV Reports Quarterly Earnings

IQVIA HOLDINGS ($IQV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $3.12 per share, missing estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,958,000,000, missing estimates of $3,974,359,302 by $-16,359,302.
IQVIA HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
IQVIA HOLDINGS insiders have traded $IQV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIC SHERBET (See Remarks) sold 1,300 shares for an estimated $320,229
IQVIA HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 453 institutional investors add shares of IQVIA HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 527 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,615,529 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $382,831,907
- SUSTAINABLE GROWTH ADVISERS, LP removed 1,613,996 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $382,468,632
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 1,591,807 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,805,993
- FMR LLC added 804,963 shares (+38.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $190,752,082
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 604,045 shares (+623.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $143,140,543
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 554,463 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,391,097
- B. METZLER SEEL. SOHN & CO. HOLDING AG added 523,854 shares (+527.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,137,682
IQVIA HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IQV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IQV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 08/20.
