IQVIA Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IQV

In trading on Friday, shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $146.37, changing hands as high as $148.14 per share. IQVIA Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IQV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IQV's low point in its 52 week range is $104.90 per share, with $164.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $147.89.

