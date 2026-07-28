IQVIA Holdings Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 10.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2026, reflecting stronger organic revenue growth, and changes in the M&A and foreign exchange impacts.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.80 to $13.00 per share on revenues between $17.275 billion and $17.475 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, IQV is trading on the NYSE at $236.04, up $22.58 or 10.58 percent

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