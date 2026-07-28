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IQVIA Holdings Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge 10.6% - Update

July 28, 2026 — 08:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance range for the full-year 2026, reflecting stronger organic revenue growth, and changes in the M&A and foreign exchange impacts.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.80 to $13.00 per share on revenues between $17.275 billion and $17.475 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, IQV is trading on the NYSE at $236.04, up $22.58 or 10.58 percent

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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