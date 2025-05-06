Markets
IQV

IQVIA Holdings Boosts FY25 Revenue Outlook - Update

May 06, 2025 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while raising revenue outlook to reflect more favorable foreign currency exchange rates.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share on revenues between $16.00 billion and $16.40 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share on revenues between $15.725 billion and $16.125 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $11.83 per share on revenues of $15.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IQV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.