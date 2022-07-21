IQVIA Holdings Adjusts FY22 Outlook To Reflect FX Impact - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) adjusted its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 to reflect the impact of the strengthening of the US dollar since issuance of prior guidance. The company also provided financial outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $10.00 to $10.20 per share on revenues between $14.40 billion and $14.55 billion and low-to-mid teens organic revenue growth at constant currency, excluding COVID-related work.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $9.95 to $10.25 per share on revenues between $14.45 billion and $14.75 billion and low-to-mid teens organic revenue growth at constant currency, excluding COVID-related work.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $10.12 per share on revenues of $14.59 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.34 to $2.42 per share on revenues between $3.515 billion and $3.565 billion, with underlying organic growth excluding COVID-related work of low-to-mid teens at constant currency. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.48 per share on revenues of $3.61 billion for the quarter.

