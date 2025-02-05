IQVIA Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV will release its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 6, before market open.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

IQV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, implying 1.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Improved segmental performance is anticipated to have driven the top line.

RD&S revenues are expected to be $2.2 billion, hinting at a marginal rise from the year-ago reported figure. Our estimate for revenues from TAS is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating a 3.5% rise on a year-over-year basis. We believe IQVIA AI assistant, a new GenAI tool made to provide life science customers with swift and powerful insights via a user-friendly conversational medium, to have fueled this segment’s revenues.

Our estimate for Contract sales and Medical solutions’ revenues is pegged at $187 million, implying marginal growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $3.1, suggesting 9.5% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is expected to have been driven by higher revenues and effective cost management.

Our estimate for the fourth quarter’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $1 billion, suggesting 4.4% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About IQV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. LSPD: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $282.7 billion, suggesting growth of 17.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a 12.5% year-over-year fall. LSPD beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 70.8%.

LSPD has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

V2X, Inc. VVX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.1, suggesting a 7.4% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 13.4%.

VVX carries an Earnings ESP of +4.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 24.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

V2X, Inc. (VVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.