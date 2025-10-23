IQVIA Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to release its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 28, before market open.

IQV has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 1.6%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $4.1 billion, up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Research and Development Solutions (R&DS) revenues are anticipated to be $2.2 billion, up marginally from the year-ago reported figure. Improved win rate, mainly in the emerging biopharma segment, is likely to have benefited R&DS’s revenues.

We expect revenues from Technology and Analytics Solutions to be $1.7 billion, indicating 8.5% growth on a year-over-year basis. Clients’ commercial road map strategies and new drug launches are expected to have aided this segment.

Our estimate for Contract sales and Medical solutions’ revenues is pinned at $181.7 million, implying a marginal growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We expect the third quarter’s adjusted EBITDA to be $945.3 million, up marginally year over year.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.96, indicating 4.2% year-over-year growth. Strong cost control is anticipated to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About IQV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of -0.11% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Medical sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.67 per share, suggesting a more than 100% upsurge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and met once, with an average surprise of 348.4%.

ALNY carries an Earnings ESP of +25.79% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $62.2 million, suggesting growth of 33.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus estimate for a loss is pegged at 16 cents per share compared with a loss of 22 cents in the year-ago quarter. ADPT beat the consensus estimate in each of the four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 24%.

ADPT has an Earnings ESP of +29.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

