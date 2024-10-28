IQVIA Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. IQV is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 31, before market open.

IQV has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.8%.

IQVIA’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.9 billion, implying 3.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is likely to have been driven by increased revenues across the Technology and Analytics segment (TAS), and Research and Development segments (RD&S).

Our estimate for revenues from TAS is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting a 4.9% gain on a year-over-year basis. This segment’s revenue growth is expected to be fueled by improvements in Consulting and Analytics. The launch of a GenAI solution, which collects structured and unstructured survey inputs from more than 30,000 healthcare professionals across 36 countries in multiple languages and delivers analytics and insights to its clients, is likely to have benefited this segment.

The RD&S revenues are expected to be $2.2 billion, hinting at a 2.4% rise from the year-ago reported figure.Revenues in this segment are anticipated to be driven by the strength across VRSK’s oncology department.

Our estimate for Contract sales and Medical solutions’ (CSMS) revenues is pegged at $182.9 million, implying a marginal decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.8, suggesting 12.9% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is expected to have been driven by revenue growth and cost management discipline.

Our estimate for the third quarter’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $938.6 million, suggesting 5.7% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says About IQV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of -0.54% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Mastercard MA: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $7.3 billion, suggesting growth of 11% from the year-ago quarter. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.7 per share, indicating a 10% year-over-year rise. MA beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters. It has an earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average.

MA has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30.

Visa V: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $9.5 billion, indicating an increase of 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.6 per share, indicating a 10.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. V beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, the earnings surprise being 2.9%, on average.

V has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29.

