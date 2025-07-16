IQVIA Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV will release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 22, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQV’s earnings for the soon-to-be-reported quarter has been revised upward by 4.6% year over year to $2.76 per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.96 billion, which indicates a rise of 3.8% year over year.

IQV has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.

IQVIA’s Q2 Expectations

Research and Development Solutions (“R&DS”) revenues are expected to be $2.2 billion, hinting at a 2% rise from the year-ago reported figure. The continued growth of R&DS forward-looking indicators, such as qualified pipeline, RFP flow and backlog, is expected to have fueled this segment’s revenue growth.

Our estimate for revenues from Technology and Analytics Solutions is pegged at $1.58 billion, indicating a 5.5% rise on a year-over-year basis. Robust demand for integrated solutions that combine information, analytics and services is likely to have improved the segment’s revenues.

Our estimate for Contract Sales and Medical solutions’ revenues is pegged at $181.9 million, implying 5.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Our estimate for the first quarter’s adjusted EBITDA is pegged at $899.4 million, suggesting 1.4% year-over-year growth. A strong top line and price discipline are expected to have driven the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About IQV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of -0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 4.3% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting a 4.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.4%. (See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Equifax EFX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying a 5.9% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.92 per share, suggesting a 5.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.2%.

EFX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

