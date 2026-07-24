IQVIA Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before market open.

IQV has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 1.6%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.3 billion, implying 6.7% year-over-year growth. Growth in the top line is likely to have been stimulated by an efficient use of AI across its business lines.

Revenue gains in the commercial solutions segment are expected to have emanated extensively from rising drug launch activity. Surging demand for the company’s exclusive AI capabilities, tailored AI agents and AI-ready data foundations is anticipated to have added to the growth trajectory.

We expect the rapid adoption of Data-as-a-Service, resulting in multi-year client agreements and enterprise-wide platform adoptions, enhancing commercial intelligence and analytics, to have acted as a major catalyst to this segment’s growth.

For the research and development solutions segment, we expect IQVIA to have leveraged AI to optimize workflow, accelerate study execution and cut down errors, thus improving its revenues. Scheduled conversion of contracted backlogs into revenues over the upcoming months is likely to have contributed to the segment’s growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $3.02, implying 7.5% year-over-year growth. Enhancement in operational prowess springing from high-margin revenue growth across segments is anticipated to have benefited the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About IQV

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IQVIA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IQV has an Earnings ESP of -2.98% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Medical sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around.

Alcon ALC: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, indicating 7.3% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at 77 cents per share, moving up 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 3.7%.

ALC carries an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

Waters WAT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.6 billion, hinting at 3% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus mark is pinned at $3.01 per share, improving 2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. WAT beat the consensus estimate for earnings in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 6%.

WAT has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.

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IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.