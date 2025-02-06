IQVIA Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4, Increase Y/Y

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV has reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings were $3.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate marginally and rising 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The IQV stock has declined 10.5% over the past six months against the 9.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and 17.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

IQVIA’s Quarterly Details

The Research and Development segment’s revenues were $2.1 billion, increasing 1.3% from the year-ago quarter and 1% on a constant-currency basis. This metric missed our estimate of $2.2 billion and increased 9.5% on a constant-currency basis.

Revenues from the Technology and Analytics segment were $1.7 billion, growing 8.3% from the year-ago quarter and 9.5% on a constant-currency basis. The metric beat our estimate of $1.6 billion and increased 10.6% on a constant-currency basis.

Contract Sales & Medical Solutions revenues decreased 4.8% on a year-over-year basis to $177 million and increased 3.2% on a constant-currency basis. The metric missed our projection of $187 million and declined 11.1% on a constant-currency basis.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $996 million, indicating a 3.1% rise from the year-ago quarter and lagging our projection of $1 billion.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.7 billion compared with $1.6 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $12.8 billion compared with $12.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $885 million and the capital expenditure for the quarter was $164 million. The company generated a free cash flow of $721 million in the quarter.

IQV’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, IQVIA has raised its revenue guidance to $15.72-$16.12 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $15.35-$15.40 billion. The mid-point ($15.92 billion) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues pegged at $16.02 billion.

The company has hiked the adjusted EPS guidance to $11.70-$12.10 from the previous quarter’s view of $11.10-$11.20. The mid-point ($11.9) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings pegged at $11.8 per share.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA view for the same period has been raised to $3.76-$3.88 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $3.67-$3.70 billion.

Earnings Snapshot

Gartner, Inc. IT reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings per share of $5.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.3% and increased 79.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.2% year over year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.

