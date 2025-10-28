IQVIA Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3, Increase Y/Y

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV has reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings were $3 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4% and rising 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and grew 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The IQV stock has gained 44.9% over the past six months, outperforming the 13.2% growth of the industry it belongs to and the 26.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Quarterly Details

The Research and Development segment’s revenues were $2.3 billion, increasing 4.5% from the year-ago quarter and 3.4% on a constant-currency basis. The metric surpassed our estimate of $2.2 billion.

Revenues from the Technology and Analytics segment were $1.6 billion, growing 5% from the year-ago quarter and 3.3% on a constant-currency basis. The metric missed our projection of $1.7 billion.

Contract Sales and Medical Solutions revenues increased 16.1% on a year-over-year basis to $209 million and increased 13.9% on a constant-currency basis. The metric beat our estimation of $181.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $949 million, a 1.1% rise from the year-ago quarter and outpaced our anticipation of $945.3 million.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 billion compared with $2 billion in the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $15 billion compared with $15.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $908 million and the capital expenditure for the quarter was $136 million. The company generated a free cash flow of $772 million in the quarter.

IQV’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, IQVIA updated its revenue guidance to $16.15-$16.25 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $16.10-$16.30 billion. The mid-point ($16.20 billion) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.16 billion.

IQV updated its earnings per share outlook to $11.85-$11.95 from the preceding quarter’s view of $11.75-$12.05. The mid-point ($11.90) of the guided range is higher than the consensus estimate of $11.86.

IQVIA’s adjusted EBITDA view was updated to $3.775-$3.800 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $3.750-$3.825 billion.

IQV carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Waste Connections WCN reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

Waste Connections’ adjusted earnings (excluding 33 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.44 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.4% and increased 6.7% year over year. Revenues of $2.5 billion beat the consensus estimate marginally and grew 5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $2.04 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.7% and increasing 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.