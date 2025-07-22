IQVIA Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2, Rise Y/Y

IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. IQV has reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings were $2.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and rising 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The IQV stock has lost 14.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the 30% decline of the industry it belongs to and against the 6.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

IQVIA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

IQVIA’s Quarterly Details

The Research and Development segment’s revenues were $2.2 billion, rising 2.5% from the year-ago quarter and 1.3% on a constant-currency basis. The metric met our estimate.

Revenues from the Technology and Analytics segment were $1.6 billion, increasing 8.9% from the year-ago quarter and 6.8% on a constant-currency basis. The metric met our estimated figure.

Contract Sales and Medical Solutions revenues increased 9.3% on a year-over-year basis to $188 million and increased 6.4% on a constant-currency basis. The metric surpassed our estimation of $181.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $910 million, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter and beating our projection of $899.4 million.

The company exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2 billion compared with $1.7 billion in the preceding quarter. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $15.5 billion compared with $13.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Net cash generated from operating activities was $443 million and the capital expenditure for the quarter was $151 million. The company generated a free cash flow of $292 million in the quarter.

IQV’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, IQVIA has updated its revenue guidance to $16.10-$16.30 billion from the $16.00-$16.40 billion provided in the preceding quarter. The guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $16.06 billion.

IQVIA’s adjusted EBITDA view was lowered to $3.75-$3.825 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $3.76-$3.88 billion.

The company has updated its adjusted EPS guidance to $11.75-$12.05 from the preceding quarter’s view of $11.70-$12.10. The mid-point ($11.90) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $11.84.

IQV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

ABM ABM reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) was 86 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and declined 1.2% year over year. Total revenues of $2.1 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.2% and increased 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Accenture plc ACN posted impressive third-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ACN’s earnings were $3.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. The metric increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $17.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.6% and rose 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

